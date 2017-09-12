FIAC Opens in Paris

POSTED October 18, 2017

The forty-fourth edition of FIAC, the Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain, will take place in Paris from October 19 to October 22 at the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais, two palaces built for the Exposition Universelle, a world’s fair held in 1900. This year FIAC will present 193 established and emerging galleries hailing from twenty-nine countries.

Its On Site section, presenting sculptural works and installations, which can be found in the Petit Palais as well as in the garden, on the esplanade, and on Winston Churchill Avenue, will feature works by Peter Buggenhout, Vlassis Caniaris, Sheila Hicks, Otobong Nkanga, and Lisa Williamson exhibited by Laurent Godin & Konrad Fischer, Peter Kilchmann, frank elbaz, Fabienne Leclerc, and Shane Campbell, respectively.

The Outside the Walls program, an exhibition taking place at the Jardin des Tuileries, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum, and Place Vendôme was organized by a curatorial team from the Louvre Museum led by Vincent Pomarède, chief curator and director of mediation and cultural programming at the Louvre, Bernard Blistène, director of Centre Pompidou, and Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo.

FIAC will also present the Parades for FIAC performance festival, launched in 2016, showcasing works such as State of by Gerard & Kelly; Khamsa by Younés Rahmoun; A bras-le-corps by Dimitri Chamblas and Boris Charmatz; Rouges & Locus Solo by the Trisha Brown Dance Company; and Freedom by Maria José Arjona. A two-day conference cycle beginning Friday, October 20, held in the Grand Palais’s Conversation Room, will include panels on topics ranging from algorithmic citizenship and collective memory to digital subcultures. The eighth iteration of the Cinéphémère, a program curated by Marie Canet, will bring together a collection of international productions many of which have not been released in France, including Jean-Charles Hue’s Tijuana Tales, 2017; Anna Franceschini’s Before They break, Before They die, Movement I, 2013; Ho Tzu Nyen’s The Name, 2015, and María Teresa Hincapié’s Una cosa es una cosa, 1990. Jennifer Flay, the New Zealand-born director who first joined the fair in 2003, commented on the evolving nature of FIAC in an interview with the New York Times. “The complexion of FIAC has changed dramatically over the past ten years,” she said. “Of our total now, only thirty or forty galleries were present in 2003. It’s a total makeover.” For more on FIAC, see Linda Yablonsky’s Scene & Herd from around Paris. LESS

October 27, 2017

On Wednesday, October 26, New York City launched an online survey asking for the public’s input about the role of public art. Mayor Bill de Blasio established the commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers after a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—organized in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee—ended in violence earlier this year. The commission will use the data collected to aid in its decision about the handling of controversial monuments.

“Responses will play a critical role in shaping the commission’s work of developing guidelines that can be applied broadly to art on city property, with the ultimate goal of putting forth a thoughtful way to promote more inclusive, welcoming public spaces for all New Yorkers,” Tom Finkelpearl, the commissioner of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

The survey comprises seven questions that allow residents to address specific landmarks and what role they play, what factors the city should consider when reviewing them, and how to properly convey their historical and contemporary contexts. The survey is open until November 27.

While the commission does not ask for feedback on any specific works, several have recently been targeted by protesters. People have been demanding the removal of a large monument in East Harlem. The statue honors Dr. J Marion Sims, who has been called the “father of gynecology.” He is also known for performing experimental surgeries on enslaved women without their consent. During a demonstration in August, twenty-seven-year-old activist Rossanna Mercedes told the New York Daily News that “memorializing of imperialist slaveholders, murderers and torturers like J. Marion Sims is white supremacy. . . .We will no longer allow government institutions like the New York City Parks Department to passively allow symbols of oppression.” More recently, protesters have defaced the Christopher Columbus statue in Central Park, by painting the explorer’s hands red, and the bronze Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History, by splattering a red liquid substance at its base. According to the New York Times, the Monument Removal Brigade admitted to carrying out the vandalism. “Now the statue is bleeding,” the group said in a statement. “We did not make it bleed. It is bloody at its very foundation.” Among the works that have already been taken down are two busts of Confederate generals that were installed at Bronx Community College and a number of plaques around Brooklyn that were dedicated to Robert E. Lee. LESS

October 27, 2017

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) announced Thursday that it has hired London-based David Chipperfield Architects to renovate its campus. The firm will be charged with creating a master plan that will focus on enhancing visitor experience. It will also include improved parking facilities, more art storage, and additional public gathering spaces. It will spend the next twelve months surveying the museum’s needs and will present a final plan by the fall of 2018.

“This is the first step in a long-term strategy to update and improve the visitor experience in the museum and to ensure we have the infrastructure to support continued growth,” director and president Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. “Museum attendance has doubled in recent years, and we need to update our facilities to meet the new demands of our growing audience. One of the many reasons we are excited to work with David Chipperfield is that the firm understands how museums function, from back of house to the front and from the basement to the roof.”

Recent museum projects that the firm has completed include the St. Louis Art Museum; the Menil Collection, Houston; the Neues Museum, Berlin; the Royal Academy of Arts, London; Museo Jumex, Mexico City; and the Anchorage Museum.

October 27, 2017

Geneva art dealer Yves Bouvier has sold Natural Le Coultre (NLC), his family’s more than 100-year-old company that specializes in the storage, packaging, and transportation of art to the French shipping business André Chenue for an undisclosed amount, Roland Rossier of Tribune de Genève reports. André Chenue beat out a number of American buyers who bid for NLC.

The business was founded in 1859 by Etienne Natural. In 1901, after Albert-Maurice Natural partnered with Emile-Etienne Le Coultre, it became A. Natural, Le Coultre & Cie. The Bouvier family bought the company in 1983, and in 1997, Bouvier narrowed the business’s focus to the handlgin of art and sculpture. It is currently the largest tenent at the Genevea Free Ports. According to NLC director Franco Momente, the ownership transition will not result in job cuts. “We need everyone,” he said.

Bouvier is currently embroiled in legal troubles. He has been accused of overcharging Russian oligarch Dmitri Rybolovlev for several artworks by artists such as Henri Matisse, Paul Gauguin, Mark Rothko, and Leonardo da Vinci. In 2015, a Paris court also charged him with concealing the theft of two works by Pablo Picasso, which he also sold to Rybolovlev. According to the Art Newspaper, the Russian collector maintains that he was swindled out of $1 billion.

October 27, 2017

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded the Seattle Art Museum a $3.5 million challenge grant in support of a new Asian Paintings Conservation Center. The grant stipulates that the institution will have to raise at least $2.5 million in matching funds over the next four years in order to endow the center.

“We are honored by this generous grant from the Mellon Foundation, and grateful for their stewardship and guidance as we’ve developed plans for the center,” SAM director and CEO Kimerly Rorschach said. “This is a significant step forward for this exciting project.” Chief conservator Nicholas Dorman added that the center will “fill a critical need for the field.”

The new facility will be part of a $45 million expansion project led by LMN Architects. The revamp will add 7,500-square-feet-of space to its Asian Art Museum to be used for exhibitions, education initiatives, and art storage as well as for updates to the 1933 building’s infrastruture.

October 27, 2017

Thanks to the scrupulous note taking of an informant for the French Resistance, researchers have confirmed that a painting from Charles Gurlitt’s trove was stolen by the Nazis. The informant, Rose Valland, was an art historian employed by the Nazis at the Jeu de Paume in Paris—where the party kept looted art. Her notes regarding the repair of the canvas helped the Gurlitt Provenance Research Project identify the work.

Titled Portrait de jeune femme assise (Portrait of a Seated Young Woman), 1850–1855, by Thomas Couture, the painting was originally owned by French-Jewish politician Georges Mandel. According to Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper, Mandel was imprisoned by the Nazis and murdered by a French militia in 1944. This painting is the sixth work from the Gurlitt collection that the German Lost Art Foundation has determined was stolen. Gurlitt’s hoard of 1,500 works, which he inherited from his father, an art dealer who worked for the Nazis, was confiscated by the German authorities in 2012. The works have since been bequeathed to Switzerland’s Bern’s Kunstmuseum.

“The fact that the researchers managed to identify this painting as Nazi loot with scholarly meticulousness and persistence shows how important it is to persevere with provenance research,” Monika Grütters, the German culture minister, said in a statement. Grütters hopes to have the painting returned to Mandel’s descendants.

October 26, 2017

We, the undersigned staff of Artforum and Bookforum, condemn the way the allegations against Knight Landesman have been handled by our publishers and repudiate the statements that have been issued to represent us so far. We are committed to gender justice and to the eradication of sexual harassment in the art community and beyond. We are now gravely aware of the work that needs to be done at our own publication, and call on the publishers to work with us to create radical and lasting change. There is much more to be said, and in the future we will be addressing these events in greater depth. Our intent right now is to state our position unequivocally.

Annie Belz

Paige K. Bradley

Jessica Butler

Elliot Camarra

Jonathan Campolo

Matthew Carlson

Lauren Cavalli

Dawn Chan

Canada Choate

Tyler Considine

Simone Conway-York

Constanza Armes Cruz

Mira Dayal

Maegan Dolan

Keke Du

Isabel Flower

Maggie Foucault

O.K. Fox

Jashin Friedrich

Alex Garner

Jeff Gibson

Chandra Glick

Elizabeth Grosser

Juan Guo

Miranda Hughes

Leah James

Alex Jovanovich

Lina Kavaliunas

Kate Koza

Alexander Lesy

Sabrina Mandanici

Michael Miller

Melissa Mudry

Jackie Neudorf

David O’Neill

Lauren O’Neill-Butler

Prudence Peiffer

Alfredo Perez

Julian Rose

Chloé Rossetti

Elizabeth Schambelan

Markee Speyer

Andrew Steinmetz

David Velasco

Emma Weinman

Lloyd Wise

Eric Wrenn

Courtney Yoshimura

Hanlu Zhang

Sirui Zhang

October 26, 2017

A group of men invaded an exhibition featuring businessman Ömer Koç’s contemporary art collection in Istanbul on Saturday, October 21, HG Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Angered over a sculpture of a naked man crouching on the ground while holding a garment over his head, the protesters assaulted a security guard and may have damaged the artwork before they were forcibly removed from the show.

The artwork that incensed the conservatives, Man Under Cardigan, 1998, by Australian artist Ron Mueck, is part of the exhibition “Doors Open to Those Who Knock.” Curated by Melih Fereli and Karoly Aliotti, the show is currently on view at the Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district. Organizers believe that the right-wing group may have mistaken the fireplace for a mihrab, the semicircular niche in a mosque that indicates the direction of Mecca, or a minibar, the pulpit where the imam stands to deliver sermons.

Led by Mahmut Alan, a former leader of the nationalist Great Union Party, the mob shouted, “Is this secularism?” and “This country has come to this because of you!,” as they attempted to disrupt the show. In response, visitors at the venue defended the exhibition by saying, “If you don’t want to see this, don’t come here!” and applauded once the men were kicked out.

Alan was detained by the authorities for a brief period and then released. After the incident, he created a Facebook Live video in which he allegedly held a cell phone up to the artwork in order to capture close-up shots of the figure’s genitals while denouncing the piece as offense. Another assault on the show was carried out the next day, but the police quickly quelled the action. Koç Holdings, the largest industrial conglomerate in Turkey, issued the following statement about the controversy: “Trying to create a perception that sacred values are being targeted with this exhibition has no basis. . . .Koç Holding has utmost respect to freedom of beliefs and the divinity of all beliefs.” Since Islamist newspapers have been claiming that the fireplace is a mihrab, the statement also stressed that the mansion is a private home and has no religious affiliation. Because Koç Holdings is one of the main sponsors of the Istanbul Biennial critics have begun to target the exhibition as well. The attack on the exhibition is the most recent incident of conservatives in the country protesting art. In December 2016, Istanbul removed a public sculpture outside of a popular shopping mall after an outcry over its depiction of the Ottoman-era name for the city. Large-scale protests led the police to cover the work before taking it down. One month earliier, members of a conservative religious group raided the the eleventh edition of the Contemporary Istanbul art fair to demand the removal of a wooden sculpture of a two-headed woman who had an image of Abdulhamid II painted on her torso. LESS

October 26, 2017

In February 2018, the Milton Resnick and Pat Passlof Foundation will open an exhibition space in Renick’s former studio and home, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports. Located at 87 Eldridge Street, the one-hundred-year-old building was once a tenement, a synagogue, and an African American church before the artist purchased it in 1976.

The foundation funded the renovation of the historic site by selling the synagogue where Passlof lived and worked. The artists bought the building in 1963, thirteen years before they purchased the second synagogue. Despite being married, Renick and Passlof chose to live and work separate from one another. Ryall Sheridan Architects led the venue’s redesign. The firm focused on preserving the original character of the building, while ensuring it could function as a twenty-first-century exhibition space.

“We are opening with a Milton retrospective, which will be the first retrospective that he has had in New York City, his home,” said Nathan Kernan, the foundation’s president. The exhibition will feature around thirty artworks from various collections. Among the pieces on view will be New Bride, 1963, a 210-inch-long canvas on loan from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC. The show will coincide with exhibitions of Renick’s works that will be presented at Cheim & Read and Miguel Abreu, which will open February 22, 2018 and March 9, 2018 respectively. The foundation is also planning a retrospective of Passlof’s works.

The foundation intends to use the first and fourth floors of the space to present rotating shows by senior artists. Kernan said that Passlof had “wanted to help older artists, who maybe had a career and were not being promoted at the moment—who were not young and therefore were not attracting the attention of the art world.” The second floor will be dedicated to showcasing Resnick’s works, including the 350 pieces that make up the foundation’s collection. LESS

October 26, 2017

The Sobey Art Award, Canada’s largest contemporary art prize honoring artists under forty, has named Halifax–based Ursula Johnson as this year’s winner. She will receive $40,000. The announcement was made during a gala event held Wednesday evening at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto.

“Ursula Johnson was singled out for her strong voice, her generosity, and collaborative spirit. Through her work, she redefines traditional materials and re-imagines colonized histories,” the selection committee said in a statement.

Five artists—Raymond​ ​Boisjoly​ (West Coast and the Yukon); Jacynthe​ ​Carrier​ (Québec); Ursula​ ​Johnson​ (Atlantic); Divya​ ​Mehra​ (Prairies and the North); and Bridget​ ​Moser​ (Ontario)—representing different regions across Canada, were shortlisted for the award. The four finalists will receive $8,000, and their work will be exhibited alongside Johnson’s at the Art Museum of the University of Toronto from October 24 to December 9. ​