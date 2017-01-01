Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
News
Diary
Film
David Chipperfield Architects Tapped to Revamp Minneapolis Institute of Art
Artforum Staff Condemns Magazine’s Management of Allegations
Milton Resnick and Pat Passlof Foundation to Open Exhibition Space
Artforum Issues Statement on Publisher Knight Landesman’s Resignation
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Nick Pinkerton on Poverty Row Classics at the Museum of Modern Art
Tony Pipolo on Robert Mitchum at the 55th New York Film Festival
Tony Pipolo on Projections at the 55th New York Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
A famous photograph taken in 1970 depicts Elvis Presley—caped in black velvet, his mouth slightly agape—shaking Richard Nixon’s hand: an enduring spectacle of fading Americana clasped with disastrous politics. It’s no wonder Keith Mayerson chose to paint the encounter, Elvis Nixon (all works 2017), for “My American Dream: Mystery Train (in loving memory of Daniel Tinker Knapp),” a show whose nostalgia is menaced by the tensions of an increasingly fractured country. Here, American landscapes often threaten to implode into abstraction, as in the monumental Paso del Norte: the US/Mexico Border, which portrays Ciudad Juárez as a near-mutilated slab of mustard yellows and bright grays. Nearby, a nuclear power plant and steel factory hint at the deindustrialization that helped fuel last year’s election.
In Resurrection (The Trumps Meet The Pope), Donald, Ivanka, Melania, and Jared pose with the pontiff in front of Pietro Perugino’s 1499 painting Christ on the Sarcophagus. Trump’s mouth contorts into a ghoulish smile; Francis wears a stonier expression. In three purely abstract works, intestinal thickets of paint—mostly putrid skin tones and vile greens—are politicized by their parenthetical dedications. Iconscape (POTUS) doesn’t differ much from Iconscape (Heather D. Heyer), though both muster a cathartic wrath denied by the other works.
Mayerson began this ongoing series during the George W. Bush administration, in 1999; the project now spans three American presidencies. Much has been made of Bush’s own oil paintings, and perhaps a juxtaposition is useful, as Bush and Mayerson both shroud patriotic spirit in ominous sentimentality. Yet this exhibition derives its quiet force by challenging power, not through empty homage. Rather than attempting to comfort or atone, Mayerson seeks to question: Does the American dream still exist, or did it ever, and to whom, exactly, might it belong?